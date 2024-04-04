Doctors Without Borders Rejects Israel's Position on Aid Workers' Deaths

The Doctors Without Borders medical charity ( MSF ) has rejected Israel 's position that an air strike which killed seven aid workers was a 'regrettable incident'. MSF stated that many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.

The workers from World Central Kitchen were killed when their convoy was hit after overseeing the unloading of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.

Doctors Without Borders MSF Israel Air Strike Aid Workers Regrettable Incident Humanitarian Personnel World Central Kitchen Food Relief Crisis Conflict Zones Convoy Palestinian Enclave

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel Establishes New Mountain Unit to Fight on Lebanon, Syria BordersIDF Brigadier General Zion Ratzon said the new Heharim Brigade will operate 'on both fronts simultaneously—Lebanon and Syria.'

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Engineers Without Borders DC 2024 GalaEngineers Without Borders (EWB) USA supports community-driven development programs worldwide by collaborating with local partners to design and implement sustainable engineering projects, while creating transformative experiences and responsible leaders.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

South Korea doctors' strike escalates as senior doctors resignSenior doctors in South Korea began submitting resignations en masse in support of junior doctors who are striking over the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

South Korea will suspend licenses of 2 senior doctors in first punishment for doctors' walkoutsSouth Korean authorities will suspend the licenses of two senior doctors for allegedly inciting the weekslong walkouts by medical interns and residents that have disrupted hospital operations

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

South Korea suspends the licenses of 2 senior doctors over doctors' walkoutsSouth Korean authorities have suspended the licenses of two senior doctors for allegedly inciting the weekslong walkouts by medical interns and residents that have disrupted hospital operations

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »