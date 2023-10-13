Doctors in Gaza describe the war's devastating impact on hospitals and health care

iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1203503616/1205721004" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">People injured from Israeli air strikes on Oct. 12 wait outside a hospital to be treated.
Mattar says that because it's tradition in Gaza for parents, children, brothers and sisters to live in the same building, when a bombardment happens, entire families are killed or injured. Wounded relatives then arrive at the hospital en masse. The sheer volume of medical need is overwhelming the small and exhausted number of staff, he says.
Israel has reported that Hamas hides weapons and soldiers within and near hospitals and health facilities, complicating its military attacks. "The wounded patient have difficult injuries due to explosive," he says,"multiple injur in head, in chest, in abdomen, in extremities." headtopics.com
Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in London who traveled to Gaza early in the week to tend the wounded, reports similar injuries among patients at Al Awda hospital."Basically, the patients are all blast injury patients with shrapnel injuries, crush injuries from collapsed homes, burns," he says.
"In normal time without escalation," says Dr. Abed,"we have difficulties, I mean, big difficulties. And with this situation with big numbers of wounded patients, the health sector is about to fail, actually. headtopics.com
"The best solution would be to halt the conflict immediately," says Dr. Aldabbour."But I'm aware that this is at the hands of the politicians." "There is no way to get extra fuel from outside," he says."There is no way to get food. So what we need right now is a humanitarian corridor to take patients outside, to bring medical crews from outside, medical assistance and to open borders for fuel and return back electricity to Gaza Strip at once.