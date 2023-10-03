Doctors alert consumers to laxative abuse dangers and ‘warning signs’ amid ongoing drug shortage

Drug shortages in cancer, asthma, transplant, bacterial infection treatmentsThis shortage of polyethylene glycol 3350 — the generic name for over-the-counter laxatives — has people scrambling for alternatives and doctors advising againstLAXATIVES TAKEN ON CONSISTENT BASIS COULD INCREASE DEMENTIA RISK, NEW STUDY FINDSAmid a soaring demand for laxatives among consumers, many brands are in short supply across the country. Doctors shared insight into the issue.

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dr. Frita Fisher, certified in pediatrics, nephrology and internal medicine, tells Arthel Neville on ‘Fox News Live’ that lowered drug prices and supply chain issues contribute to the shortage.

Amid soaring demand for laxatives, many brands are in short supply across the country.

A selection of injector pens for the Wegovy weight loss drug are shown in this photo illustration in Chicago, Illinois, on March 31, 2023. The side effects of certain weight-loss medications could also lead more people to seek out laxatives, according to doctors."Many GLP-1 medications can cause constipation as a side effect," Meyer noted."As these drugs are used more frequently, the side effect of constipation is being addressed using over-the-counter modalities."It’s difficult to predict when the current shortage will resolve, Meyer said, as that will depend on drugmakers' ability to ramp up production.If someone is turning to laxatives multiple times a week, or on an ongoing basis, this can be a warning sign of laxative abuse, according to family physician Dr. LaTasha Perkins, who practices at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in"If a person seems preoccupied with bowel movements or food intake, that can be another sign," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

If a person seems preoccupied with their bowel movements or food intake, that can be another sign of laxative abuse, a doctor told Fox News Digital.

Large decreases in weight in a short period of time — decreases that are not connected to medical issues — may also be a warning sign that someone is abusing laxatives, the doctor noted.

"If someone isn't interested in eating in groups and wants to eat privately, or is in the bathroom a lot, those can be signs of laxative abuse as well," Perkins said. One of the primary risks of laxative abuse is dehydration, said Perkins.

"Part of how laxatives work is they take excess water from your body and help give you a bowel movement, which can cause dehydration," the doctor said.

WEIGHT LOSS MEDICATIONS OZEMPIC AND WEGOVY: WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU STOP TAKING THEM

"Pulling the excess water [out of the body] can also cause you to lose electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which you need for basic bodily functions," she went on."You may also feel fatigued."could be at an even higher risk, Perkins added, because electrolytes are very important for cardiac function and laxative abuse can exacerbate those issues.

If someone is turning to laxatives multiple times a week, or on an ongoing basis, this can be a warning sign of laxative abuse, according to a family physician.Above all, it is important to stay hydrated and absorb nutrients, the doctor advised.

"When you abuse laxatives, you decrease the time your body can absorb those nutrients, which can also cause vitamin deficiencies."

STRESS MAY BE THE CULPRIT BEHIND CROHN’S DISEASE, STUDY FINDSTo promote digestive health without laxatives, the first rule of thumb is to maintain proper hydration, Perkins told Fox News Digital.

"If you're not urinating every one to two hours, you probably aren't getting enough fluids," she said.And not all beverages are created equal. Perkins emphasized the need to stick to hydrating fluids.

"Caffeinated beverages cause more frequent urination, even if you're not properly hydrated," she said."To move your bowels, you need water, as the colon likes to use excess water to move the bowels."

"Constipation is connected to digestion," she said."Minimize foods that cause constipation, such as processed foods and sugary sodas."

It's important to eat a proper, fiber-rich diet to keep your bowel movements normal, a doctor told Fox News Digital."If you're feeling constipated, taking a look at how you eat and drink is a good place to start incorporating changes to find relief.""When you finish exercising, your blood flow rushes back to help you move bowels and get rid of waste," she said."Moving helps activate your gastrointestinal system, so if you're dealing with constipation, getting exercise is also a good idea."

Miralax and Dulcolax are getting harder and harder to find in local pharmacies and retailers, one physician said. Fox News Digital reached out to the manufacturers of Dulcolax and Miralax for comment."If you are trying to lose weight, normal bowel movements matter, but focusing only on that is dangerous," she said."You need to eat properly, hydrate andShe added,"Laxative use is definitely not the way — you can lose weight in a healthy way if you are mindful and patient."

It’s always important to consult a health care professional before starting any new treatment for constipation or digestive issues, Meyer noted — especially if you have underlying health conditions or are"If necessary, a doctor can provide a prescription medication to help with chronic constipation," she said."They can provide personalized advice and recommendations based on your specific situation."

