Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himself

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himselfJohns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore

Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himselfJohns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himselfJohns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore

Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himselfJohns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore. Sakran was shot in the throat when a fight broke out at a 1994 high school football game. He now works as a physician and gun violence prevention advocate. Sakran said that while the circumstances of the shooting have garnered national attention this week, the daily drumbeat of Baltimore gun violence exacts a far greater toll. He called on political leaders to address the problem through violence prevention policies.

Doctor Who Once and Future Trailer Teams Eccleston, David WarnerFIND OUT MORE AT THE BIG FINISH WEBSITE: https://bgfn.sh/137



Big Finish Productions\u2019 anniversary audio epic, Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future nears its endgame in Time Lord Immemorial, released today.



\u201cI would\u2019ve run through a brick wall for David Warner. I loved him. An inspirational man and actor.\u201d \u2013 Christopher Eccleston



Two Doctors meet in the latest episode of the diamond anniversary audio drama series, as Christopher Eccleston (the Ninth Doctor) and the late David Warner (the Unbound Doctor) star in Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial.



Suffering from the effects of a degeneration weapon and slipping between bodies, the Ninth Doctor finds his TARDIS caught between universes as the cosmos starts to break down. A Doctor from another reality arrives and they join forces with Liv Chenka and the Lumiat to find the cause.



Someone has desecrated the mythical Hall of the Time Lord Immemorial, where the sands of time from the multiverse are held. And those sands are running out\u2026



Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial is now available as a single-disc collector\u2019s edition CD (+ download for just \u00a310.99), or digital download only (for just \u00a38.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.



Christopher Eccleston said: \u201cIt was quite emotional for me to work with David Warner, an actor I grew up as a child watching and admiring. To share the Doctor with him was special. If ever there was an actor who should have played the Doctor, it was David Warner.\u201d



Producer David Richardson added: \u201cBringing the Ninth Doctor and the Unbound Doctor together was inspired by the friendship between Chris and David. They have known each other well for some years and it was a treat to bring them together in the studio. To benefit from these two greats acting opposite each other was irresistible.\u201d



Writer Lisa McMullin said: \u201cThis particular set was a real gift beca

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.