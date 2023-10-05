Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himself

When Johns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran was notified about a shooting with multiple victims on the campus of Morgan State University earlier this week, he relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience. Sakran decided to work in medicine after becoming a victim of gun violence as a teenager.

Meanwhile, the intended target wasn’t injured, according to police. No arrests have been made, but the campus was placed on lockdown for hours Tuesday night while SWAT officers went door to door clearing buildings. Police later released a clip from surveillance footage and asked for help identifying three persons of interest.

Read more:

sdut »

Doctor Who Once and Future Trailer Teams Eccleston, David WarnerFIND OUT MORE AT THE BIG FINISH WEBSITE: https://bgfn.sh/137



Big Finish Productions\u2019 anniversary audio epic, Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future nears its endgame in Time Lord Immemorial, released today.



\u201cI would\u2019ve run through a brick wall for David Warner. I loved him. An inspirational man and actor.\u201d \u2013 Christopher Eccleston



Two Doctors meet in the latest episode of the diamond anniversary audio drama series, as Christopher Eccleston (the Ninth Doctor) and the late David Warner (the Unbound Doctor) star in Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial.



Suffering from the effects of a degeneration weapon and slipping between bodies, the Ninth Doctor finds his TARDIS caught between universes as the cosmos starts to break down. A Doctor from another reality arrives and they join forces with Liv Chenka and the Lumiat to find the cause.



Someone has desecrated the mythical Hall of the Time Lord Immemorial, where the sands of time from the multiverse are held. And those sands are running out\u2026



Doctor Who \u2013 Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial is now available as a single-disc collector\u2019s edition CD (+ download for just \u00a310.99), or digital download only (for just \u00a38.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.



Christopher Eccleston said: \u201cIt was quite emotional for me to work with David Warner, an actor I grew up as a child watching and admiring. To share the Doctor with him was special. If ever there was an actor who should have played the Doctor, it was David Warner.\u201d



Producer David Richardson added: \u201cBringing the Ninth Doctor and the Unbound Doctor together was inspired by the friendship between Chris and David. They have known each other well for some years and it was a treat to bring them together in the studio. To benefit from these two greats acting opposite each other was irresistible.\u201d



Writer Lisa McMullin said: \u201cThis particular set was a real gift beca

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 students among 5 shot near Morgan State UniversityFive people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, authorities said.