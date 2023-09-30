Doctor Who Season 14's Ruby Sunday Gets 1 Useful Advice From First Ever Companion

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first companion in Doctor Who history has some advice for Ncuti Gatwa's incoming companion.

Before Ruby Sunday becomes a major character in Doctor Who season 14, it is worth getting to know who the character will actually be. While the three 60th Anniversary specials will focus on David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and his companions Rose and Donna Noble, Ncuti Gatwa will be recruiting a partner of his own.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first companion in Doctor Who history has some advice for Ncuti Gatwa's incoming companion. Since 1963, the Doctor has been taking humans, Time Lords, and various other aliens on voyages through time and space. The Doctor's granddaughter, Susan Foreman (Carole Ann Ford), was the first major partner to join him on his adventures. Ever since, he has always had someone by his side.

Not much is known about the Doctor's latest traveling companion, but Ruby will be one of his youngest companions. Gibson was only 18 years old when she accepted the part, and she had to leave a four-year stint on Coronation Street for the role. Showrunner Russel T Davies has teased that they will likely invoke some of the action-packed elements of Coronation Street, but that is hardly atypical for a companion.

More is likely to be revealed as Doctor Who season 14 approaches. The season will likely air in late 2024, but the upcoming 60th Anniversary specials will likely offer some insight into the future of Gatwa's Doctor. Along the way, there will be more to learn about Ruby and her role in the Doctor's life. Either way, Doctor Who is sure to be making Gibson run — just like Ford promised.