Doctor Who's Shortest Era: 8th Doctor Reflects On Unusual Legacy, Jodie Whittaker Episode & Possible Return

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Eighth Doctor actor Paul McGann reflects on his unusual Doctor Who legacy. The actor first took on the role of the Eighth incarnation of the Time Lord for the 1996 US co-produced TV movie that was intended to be a pilot for an American soft-reboot of the sci-fi series following its initial cancelation.

When responding to user-submitted questions during a Q&A session with The Guardian, McGann was asked what he thought of his unique legacy among the other actors who had longer stints as the Doctor.

"I love it. How could you not? The fans call me the longest and the shortest. I’ll have it. Less than two hours of screen time in 27 years, but somehow still kind of everywhere all at once. It could only happen in Who world. I was recently in one of the Jodie Whittaker episodes. That’s the only time that the eighth Doctor got on to the telly. So it gave me a little taste for it. headtopics.com

Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor Adventures In The TARDIS Continued Through Expanded Media The Eighth Doctor was once set to revive the show for a new generation with Doctor Who: The Movie, which was envisioned to lead into an all-new series while continuing the classic era and reinventing iconic foes like the Cybermen and Daleks with drastic reimaginings.

With McGann's few appearances leaving an impact, it is clear his Doctor is just as fondly viewed as other actors' time in the role. While there may always be a question of how different things would be if McGann's potential Doctor Who series went ahead, the actor is pleased with his unique contributions to the show. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

‘Doctor Who’: Listen to the Fifteenth Doctor’s Theme Ahead of His DebutThe intro theme for the Fifteenth Doctor has been revealed by Doctor Who ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the character.

Joshua Jackson Spotted Carrying Packing Supplies Days After Jodie Turner-Smith Files for DivorceET confirmed that Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the actor on Oct. 3.

Jodie Comer Escapes a Flooding London in New 'The End We Start From' ImagesJodie Comer takes on love and the apocalypse in new images from The End We Start From which recently debuted at TIFF.

The End We Start From Images Tease Jodie Comer in Survival DramaNew images of The End We Start From with Jodie Comer have been released. The survival drama arrives in theaters later this year.

Jodie Turner-Smith's Marriage to Joshua Jackson 'Didn't Feel Right'Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson called it quits after four years of marriage because it wasn’t 'working' for her

800 Doctor Who Episodes Available To Stream On BBC In Celebration Of 60th Anniversary SpecialsNearly every Doctor Who episode will finally be available to stream in one place - the BBC iPlayer - ahead of the show's 60th anniversary.