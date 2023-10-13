Doctor Who's Shortest Era: 8th Doctor Reflects On Unusual Legacy, Jodie Whittaker Episode & Possible Return

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Eighth Doctor actor Paul McGann reflects on his unusual Doctor Who legacy. The actor first took on the role of the Eighth incarnation of the Time Lord for the 1996 US co-produced TV movie that was intended to be a pilot for an American soft-reboot of the sci-fi series following its initial cancelation.
When responding to user-submitted questions during a Q&A session with The Guardian, McGann was asked what he thought of his unique legacy among the other actors who had longer stints as the Doctor.
"I love it. How could you not? The fans call me the longest and the shortest. I’ll have it. Less than two hours of screen time in 27 years, but somehow still kind of everywhere all at once. It could only happen in Who world. I was recently in one of the Jodie Whittaker episodes. That’s the only time that the eighth Doctor got on to the telly. So it gave me a little taste for it. headtopics.com
Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor Adventures In The TARDIS Continued Through Expanded Media The Eighth Doctor was once set to revive the show for a new generation with Doctor Who: The Movie, which was envisioned to lead into an all-new series while continuing the classic era and reinventing iconic foes like the Cybermen and Daleks with drastic reimaginings.
With McGann's few appearances leaving an impact, it is clear his Doctor is just as fondly viewed as other actors' time in the role. While there may always be a question of how different things would be if McGann's potential Doctor Who series went ahead, the actor is pleased with his unique contributions to the show. headtopics.com