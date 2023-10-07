Doctor Who's FIRST Time War Before The Reboot Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT When Doctor Who was brought back to television in 2005, much of its lore centered around a mysterious Time War, which itself built upon stories told in the expanded media.

However, the gap between the TV movie and the revival series was not entirely fruitless. The BBC maintained control over publishing rights to the Doctor Who trademark, which resulted in the consistent release of new, original media, including numerous books by author Lance Parkin.

Doctor Who’s First Time War Explained The Eight Doctor Adventure novels were written and published between the release of the TV movie and the show’s revival, and heavily revolved around a conflict similar to Doctor Who's Time War depicted in the show. headtopics.com

The Two Doctor Who Time Wars Are Remarkably Similar Though Russell T Davies has said explicitly that the War in Heaven and the Last Great Time War are unrelated conflicts (they both remain canon, suggesting that the Doctor succeeded in restoring his planet), there are a number of similarities. The first is that both wars can trace their roots back to the Doctor’s actions.

How Doctor Who’s 2005 Relaunch Avoided The Mistakes Of The First Time War The trouble with the War in Heaven was the sheer scale of it. It is difficult to find a coherent narrative in any of the wider Doctor Who literature, even in the novels that it is most prominently detailed. headtopics.com

Not only does the Doctor Who revival of 2005 bring down the complication and scale of the War in Heaven with its own Great Time War, but it also forces the Doctor to come to terms with the consequences of his actions. Much of the early seasons of the revival were devoted to the Doctor’s PTSD as a result of the war, although the details were not entirely explained until the 50th Anniversary.

