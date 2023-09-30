Doctor Who's Emotional Eleventh Doctor & Amy Scene Brought Back To Life In Photo

Some scenes have an emotional impact forever. While the Doctor Who 60th anniversary is approaching, one fan is honoring a different anniversary.

"The Angels Take Manhattan" first aired on September 29, 2012, and Twitter user @thomasduke98 took a special photo to commemorate the occasion. Check out the image below:

The image features a printed photo from the episode being compared to the real-world setting of Manhattan. The faint and brown-tinted photo features the Doctor holding a book and looking back at Amy, who is smiling at a newspaper. The pair sits back-to-back in a calm environment before devastation begins. It's a scene from "The Angels Take Manhattan," taken shortly before the tragedy.

The True Tragedy Of Amy's Doctor Who Exit Explained For a companion in the modern era, Amy lasted a surprisingly long amount of time. She survived through three seasons and accompanied the Eleventh Doctor since his regeneration.

Read more:

screenrant »

Northern Arizona University building med school to help combat doctor shortageNorthern Arizona University has announced its intent to build a medical school to help address a statewide shortage of healthcare professionals.

For the Modern Leader, Emotional Intelligence Drives ResultsIQ grabs attention. EQ inspires.

Myth busted: Doctor reveals what really happens if you swallow gumHe’s a real gumshoe. An Oxford doc is addressing the “old wives’ tale” that says that if you swallow a piece of gum, it stays stuck in your stomach for seven years.

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration Set for BBC Radio 2 in OctoberHere's what you need to to know about the Doctor Who 60: A Musical Celebration, set to broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday, October 15th.

Doctor Who's New Theme Will Make a Symphonic Debut Next MonthThe latest take on the iconic theme song will first debut as part of an orchestral celebration of Doctor Who music.