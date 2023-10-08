Doctor Who's Classic Companion Reveals Why Ncuti Gatwa's Era Is Important

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Seventh Doctor companion actor Sophie Aldred explains why Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming Doctor Who era is significant. The Sex Education star will take the keys to the TARDIS in the show's 60th anniversary celebrations before going on to lead his first seasonal special during the holidays.

Speaking to RadioTimes ahead of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, Aldred revealed that Gatwa's casting on the show has already left a profound impact on her. The Seventh Doctor era star explained that her own son expressed interest in watching the series following Gatwa's casting announcement, showing how the actor has already drawn in a new generation of fans.

"He's gonna be such a brilliant Doctor. He's just got everything, he's just amazing. And also, when it was announced that he was going to be the new Doctor, my son, who's gay and a drag queen, came running downstairs and said, 'Mum, I'm going to start watching Doctor Who now,' because he's not watched it, he's not been that fussed. headtopics.com

"And I just think it's brilliant, all these amazing casting choices that Russell T Davies is making. So, I think we're just gonna have a whole new generation and a whole new fanbase for Doctor Who, which is very, very exciting. So, yeah, I'm thrilled to see how it's gonna go.

Ncuti Gatwa's New Doctor Who Era Is A Bright Future For The Franchise While Gatwa's new era of Doctor Who is appealing to established viewers due to the returns of celebrated former creatives, it is undeniable that it is also opening the door for newcomers. headtopics.com

Doctor Who season 14 has also attracted attention for its potential handling of queer characters and topics. Davies' previous work both within Doctor Who and beyond have featured topics surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community, and Gatwa himself came out publicly as queer in an interview this year.

Read more:

screenrant »

Doctor Who's Harshest Truth About The Fifth Doctor Fans Often Refuse To AdmitSat between Tom Baker and Colin Baker, Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor has a reputation as being too "nice", but his Doctor Who era is full of darkness.

Doctor Who: Here's Why David Tennant is The Face of The Modern EraDavid Tennant as Casanova confessing his MANY sins to the priest! Too cute!

Doctor Who's FIRST Time War Before The Reboot ExplainedThough the Time War may be the centerpiece of all of modern Doctor Who canon, the writers learned a lot from mistakes made in another Time War plot.

Why men should see their doctor more often: HealthLinkA free seminar discussion in Seattle invites physicians and the public to talk openly about men's health issues.

Doctor Who #WhoSpy Goes Gallifreyan; Is That the TARDIS Console?Destiny isn\u2019t done with them just yet\u2026 The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes \u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2795\ud83d\udd37\u202f

DoctorWho returns this November to BBC iPla

9 Eye Makeup Trends You Should Never Try, Doctor SaysDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.