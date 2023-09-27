Doctor Who Cosplay Makes The Weeping Angels Far Less Scary In Muppets Crossover

The Weeping Angels crossover with The Muppets. The Weeping Angels are turned far less scary in Doctor Who cosplay from @christina.is.crafty In their crossover cosplay, a Weeping Angel is made muppet-like, next to a similarly-spoofed Doctor. Dr.

Bunsen Honeydew crosses over with David Tennant's 10th Doctor and Beaker with a Weeping Angel described as “Dr Bunsen Honeywho and Meeping Angel.” The caption asks what other Muppet-Doctor Who crossovers might be able to happen, suggesting a potential Miss Piggy head for River Song.

When Will The Weeping Angels Next Appear In Doctor Who? The Weeping Angels are a particularly funny Doctor Who image to take on. While other aspects of the series have a more flamboyant spirit that might mirror that of one of The Muppets, the Weeping Angels were notoriously terrifying when introduced. The Doctor may have adventure and moments of peril, but rarely features a figure that got under the skin so much as the Weeping Angels did during “Blink.” As such, combining them with the likes of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker is a humorously unexpected mashup.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Doctor Who crosses over with The Muppets in a surprising Weeping Angels cosplay. First introduced in Doctor Who season 3, episode 10, “Blink,” the Weeping Angels are now considered a quintessential Doctor Who threat. Since the inception of these statuesque demons, the Weeping Angels have reappeared in several other Doctor Who episodes, continuing to threaten the Time Lord and companions who dare to look away. Doctor Who season 14 is coming soon, though a release date has yet to be announced.

In their crossover cosplay, a Weeping Angel is made muppet-like, next to a similarly-spoofed Doctor. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew crosses over with David Tennant's 10th Doctor and Beaker with a Weeping Angel described as “Dr Bunsen Honeywho and Meeping Angel.” The caption asks what other Muppet-Doctor Who crossovers might be able to happen, suggesting a potential Miss Piggy head for River Song.

When Will The Weeping Angels Next Appear In Doctor Who? The Weeping Angels are a particularly funny Doctor Who image to take on. While other aspects of the series have a more flamboyant spirit that might mirror that of one of The Muppets, the Weeping Angels were notoriously terrifying when introduced. The Doctor may have adventure and moments of peril, but rarely features a figure that got under the skin so much as the Weeping Angels did during “Blink.” As such, combining them with the likes of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker is a humorously unexpected mashup.

“Blink” remains one of the most highly-rated episodes of Doctor Who. Easily one of the standouts of the rebooted series, and the David Tennant era as a whole, The Weeping Angels got another spotlight episode in Doctor Who, season 7, episode 5, “The Angels Take Manhattan,” wherein Rory has an out-of-the-blue encounter with a weeping angel, and the Doctor and Amy Pond must travel to save him. After that, the Weeping Angels had a multi-year absence before returning for season 13, episode 4, “Flux: Chapter Four – Village of the Angels.”

With the Weeping Angels Doctor Who resurgence in the most recent Jodie Whittaker season, it begs whether Doctor Who season 14 will try to return to these horrifying creatures. With season 14 attempting to return to Doctor Who’s roots, a Weeping Angel feature could certainly be on the table. As Doctor Who season 14 fast approaches, viewers will have to wait to see if the Weeping Angels will now take on the Fifteenth Doctor.