Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: David Tennant's Doctor Meets a Mysterious New Character

After months of previews & teases, we're only a week away from the kick-off of BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's three-episode David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event. But thanks to the BBC Children in Need, fans didn't have to wait that long for a look at Tennant's Doctor in action.

Tennant and actor/comedian Mawaan Rizwan starred in a Davies-penned scene for the fundraising event that finds the Doctor (Tennant) encountering a mysterious new character (Rizwan) – an encounter that involves the Doctor uncovering an age-old mystery involving one of his oldest foe





🏆 16. bleedingcool » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Tennant's Doctor Floats In Strange Doctor Who 60th Anniversary ImageDavid Tennant's new Doctor character floats among a mysterious background set in a new image for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

“14th Doctor Is So Much Like The 10th”: David Tennant Teases His Mysterious Doctor Who ReturnDavid Tennant teases his mysterious Doctor Who 60th-anniversary return, hinting how the Fourteenth Doctor is similar to his Tenth Doctor portrayal.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Doctor Who Preview Image: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor In ActionDestiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷 DoctorWho returns this November to BBC iPlayer in the UK and disneyplus in the rest of the world. Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho WATCH MORE: Compilations: http://bit.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Doctor Who: David Tennant's 10 Best Performances As The Doctor, RankedDavid Tennant's Tenth Doctor changed the face of Doctor Who forever, but some of his performances as the Time Lord are more memorable than others.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Doctor Who Showrunner Teases Neil Patrick Harris' 'Terrifying' VillainNeil Patrick Harris plays the Toymaker opposite David Tennant as the Doctor in Doctor Who.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Doctor Who Reveals New Image of David Tennant's ReturnDavid Tennant is the Doctor in a new photo from the upcoming Doctor Who specials.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »