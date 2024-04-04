Doctor testifies that IV bags caused medical emergencies in trial of Dallas doctor

In the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Dallas doctor Raynaldo Ortiz, jurors heard from the doctor who first realized that IV bags were the cause of several unexplained medical emergencies . Ortiz is accused of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, leading to 11 patients suffering cardiac emergencies and the death of a fellow doctor. Dr.

Thomas Hung testified about the horrific events that unfolded during a simple surgery to repair 18-year-old Jack Adlerstein's broken nose after a bike accident. Hung said there were signs of fluid in his lungs. 'Someone suggested we change the IV bag,' testified Hung. In one minute, Jack's condition improved. The doctor who suggested changing the IV bag was anesthesiologist Dr. Chad Marsden. Dr. Marsden testified about how he came to the realization that IV bags could be behind a string of cardiac emergencies in patients at the center

