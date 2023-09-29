Do Jennifer Aniston’s 7 rules for staying in shape work for us mere mortals?

The ageless star spilled her seemingly simple rules for looking and feeling great: Experts tell The Post whether they work for the rest of us. “[Sleep] is challenging for me — but it’s so important,” Aniston told the CR Fashion Book. “I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.

” The “Murder Mystery” star has plenty of company: An estimated 50 to 70 million people in the US have ongoing sleep disorders, according to the .

“[Extreme] sleep deprivation [can] be harmful to your health,” Dr. Neomi Shah, the program director of sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The Post. “We worry about accidents, motor vehicle accidents, occupational accidents or household accidents if you’re sleep-deprived.”establishing a late-night routine

that you follow every night to decompress and wind down from a busy day, including dimming the lights and putting down your phone. Other common causes of insomnia include work-related stress or too much late-night mental stimulation — and Aniston has honed a strategy for dealing with those. headtopics.com

A big part of her fitness regimen involves mental fitness and managing stress by moderating her “media diet.”

Read more:

nypost »

How Jennifer Lopez helped exes Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner get to a ‘better place’: report“The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work,” a source said. “Everything is really good.”

Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Those Recent Photos of Ben Affleck & Jennifer GarnerShe reportedly had to lay down some ground rules for Ben.

Wish: Disney Creatives Explain Why Their Films Appeal to All AgesJennifer Lee talks the magic of Walt Disney Studios Animation for Disney 100.

‘Hunger Games’ Stars Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence Meet in Paris‘Hunger Games’ stars Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence run into each other at Paris Fashion Week

‘Wish’ Co-Writer Praises the Incredible Artists Who Have Contributed to Disney’s 100-Year HistoryJennifer Lee discusses the magic of Disney storytelling in its 100-year history.

Wish Creators Talk Collaborating on Disney's 100th Anniversay FilmJennifer Lee, Chris Buck, and more talk about creating Disney's Wish.

such as too much caffeine or alcohol, lifestyle choices or medical conditions.When Jennifer Aniston proved she can act — and deserves respect

“[Sleep] is challenging for me — but it’s so important,” Aniston told the CR Fashion Book. “I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.”

The “Murder Mystery” star has plenty of company: An estimated 50 to 70 million people in the US have ongoing sleep disorders, according to the .

“[Extreme] sleep deprivation [can] be harmful to your health,” Dr. Neomi Shah, the program director of sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The Post. “We worry about accidents, motor vehicle accidents, occupational accidents or household accidents if you’re sleep-deprived.”establishing a late-night routine

that you follow every night to decompress and wind down from a busy day, including dimming the lights and putting down your phone.

Other common causes of insomnia include work-related stress or too much late-night mental stimulation — and Aniston has honed a strategy for dealing with those.

A big part of her fitness regimen involves mental fitness and managing stress by moderating her “media diet.”

“I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space,” she said. “Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”

That slumber technique is paying off: Aniston is often snapped showing off her fit physique on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. She’s seen here in 2016.Fast-forward seven years: Aniston shows off her fit figure in a black bikini during another vacation jaunt in 2023.2. Stay hydrated

Aniston’s advice about staying hydrated is easy to follow — and increasingly important as one ages, according to the experts.the Lancet found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death.recommends drinking eight

to 10 glasses of water per day, but a 2020 study of 2,000 US adults found that just 20% of people are meeting that goal. As people age, the thirst response weakens, making them less likely to realize they need more water.10

Is Aniston’s fit frame the result of intermittent fasting? Experts aren’t so sure. Lisa Young, a registered dietitian/nutritionist at NYU and the author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim,” told The Post she recommends “picking and choosing” what works for you from a variety of diet plans â but not spiraling too far down the rabbit hole of any of the trendy options.A sultry Aniston bared almost all in a Chanel bikini for this 2022 cover of Allure, in which the Emmy winner revealed she has “nothing to hide.”3. Fan of medical research

Some of the star’s fans might be surprised by Aniston’s long-standing interest in medical advances and health news: “I’ve always found it fascinating,” she said.late soap icon John Aniston

] went to medical school, when acting slowed down for him, which is why we moved to Greece when I was 5 or 6. So I had a doctor/actor (LOL) in the house who introduced me to the world of medicine and research,” Aniston said.Celeb fave ‘intermittent fasting’ diet may lead to Type 2 diabetes: scientists

“We would sit and watch medical programs during dinner. Even like micro surgeries — not what you would normally want to watch during suppertime.

“That’s where the interest sparked, and I am always grateful to the science and medical community who advance our knowledge of the human body, our health, and how we can continue to thrive as we age,” said the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award-winning actor.Aniston is also reportedly

, in which eating is restricted to a particular time window each day — but studies have thrown cold water on the popular weight-loss diet.