Do Jennifer Aniston’s 7 rules for staying in shape work for us mere mortals?

The ageless star spilled her seemingly simple rules for looking and feeling great: Experts tell The Post whether they work for the rest of us. “[Sleep] is challenging for me — but it’s so important,” Aniston told the CR Fashion Book. “I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.
” The “Murder Mystery” star has plenty of company: An estimated 50 to 70 million people in the US have ongoing sleep disorders, according to the .
“[Extreme] sleep deprivation [can] be harmful to your health,” Dr. Neomi Shah, the program director of sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The Post. “We worry about accidents, motor vehicle accidents, occupational accidents or household accidents if you’re sleep-deprived.”establishing a late-night routine
Other common causes of insomnia include work-related stress or too much late-night mental stimulation — and Aniston has honed a strategy for dealing with those.
A big part of her fitness regimen involves mental fitness and managing stress by moderating her “media diet.”
such as too much caffeine or alcohol, lifestyle choices or medical conditions.
“I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space,” she said. “Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”
That slumber technique is paying off: Aniston is often snapped showing off her fit physique on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. She's seen here in 2016. Fast-forward seven years: Aniston shows off her fit figure in a black bikini during another vacation jaunt in 2023. 2. Stay hydrated
Aniston’s advice about staying hydrated is easy to follow — and increasingly important as one ages, according to the experts.the Lancet found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death.recommends drinking eight
to 10 glasses of water per day, but a 2020 study of 2,000 US adults found that just 20% of people are meeting that goal. As people age, the thirst response weakens, making them less likely to realize they need more water.10
Is Aniston's fit frame the result of intermittent fasting? Experts aren't so sure. Lisa Young, a registered dietitian/nutritionist at NYU and the author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim," told The Post she recommends "picking and choosing" what works for you from a variety of diet plans — but not spiraling too far down the rabbit hole of any of the trendy options. A sultry Aniston bared almost all in a Chanel bikini for this 2022 cover of Allure, in which the Emmy winner revealed she has "nothing to hide." 3. Fan of medical research
Some of the star's fans might be surprised by Aniston's long-standing interest in medical advances and health news: "I've always found it fascinating," she said.
] went to medical school, when acting slowed down for him, which is why we moved to Greece when I was 5 or 6. So I had a doctor/actor (LOL) in the house who introduced me to the world of medicine and research," Aniston said.
“We would sit and watch medical programs during dinner. Even like micro surgeries — not what you would normally want to watch during suppertime.
“That’s where the interest sparked, and I am always grateful to the science and medical community who advance our knowledge of the human body, our health, and how we can continue to thrive as we age,” said the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award-winning actor.Aniston is also reportedly
, in which eating is restricted to a particular time window each day — but studies have thrown cold water on the popular weight-loss diet.