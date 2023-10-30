DNC video targets Nikki Haley on abortion as GOP rivals call her 'moderate'

EXCLUSIVE — The Democratic National Committee is taking aim at former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on abortion in a new video as she files for the South Carolina primary election on Monday.

In a video targeting solely Haley, something the DNC has only done for former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), footage is played recapping her history of signing bills to limit abortion."By nature, I have always signed pro-life bills, and I can't imagine any scenario where I wouldn't sign it," Haley said in a clip from her time as governor of South Carolina.

“Don’t be fooled: Nikki Haley is no different from the rest of the MAGA anti-abortion extremists. As governor, she signed an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, and now, she’s doubling down by supporting a national abortion ban on the presidential campaign trail. headtopics.com

The video further points to Haley's record of signing into law a 19-week ban on abortions in South Carolina, which only featured an exception for when a mother's life was at risk. There weren't exceptions for situations of rape or incest, the DNC video pointed out."Nikki Haley, just another MAGA extremist," it concluded.

The DNC expects to launch a paid advertising campaign with the video on Facebook to push back on claims that Haley is centrist. This comes at a time when Haley is rising in Republican primary polls and is being targeted by her opponents, who have started calling her"moderate" and"politically correct." headtopics.com

Both Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and DeSantis have called her out for allegedly catering to the media and the Left.On the campaign trail, Haley has maintained her stature as being anti-abortion but has emphasized the unlikelihood of a federal abortion ban actually getting to her desk as president unless consensus on abortion is reached in the country and in Congress. Critics have hit her push for consensus as evidence of moderation on the subject of abortion.

