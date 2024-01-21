DNA technology identifies man who attacked three girls in 1975

The man who abducted three young girls, stabbing them and leaving them for dead in an Indiana corn field nearly 50 years ago has been identified thanks to genetic genealogy technology, authorities said Thursday. Kandice Smith, Sheri Rottler Trick and Kathie Rottler miraculously survived the attack, and have waited decades to find out who assaulted them back in 1975.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced they identified their suspected attacker as Thomas Edward Williams thanks to familial DNA. Williams died in 1983 at the age of 49 while incarcerated in Galveston, Texas, police said. “Today’s announcement is nearly 50 years in the making, but it shows the dedication and perseverance of our detectives and partners. IMPD will hold criminals accountable, no matter how long it take





FOX10News » / 🏆 581. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyrese Haliburton's Selfless Play Elevates Indiana PacersTyrese Haliburton's selfless style of play has contributed to the Indiana Pacers' success this season, with the team boasting a strong record and impressive offensive statistics. With the addition of All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam, the Pacers now have the talent to match their cohesive teamwork. Haliburton's unselfishness on the court sets him apart from other star players.

Source: RealGM - 🏆 580. / 51 Read more »

Gary Police Responded Nearly 400 Times to Crisis Center for Missing Persons and RunawaysA months-long investigation reveals that Gary Police have responded to numerous reports of fights, disturbances, missing persons, and runaways from the Crisis Center in Gary, Indiana. More than 200 of these calls were for missing persons or runaway teens, indicating a potential undercount. Body camera footage and audio recordings from police officers express frustration with the facility.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Reflecting on the Legacy of Mean GirlsTina Fey, Lorne Michaels, new star Reneé Rapp, and more reflect on the “Mean Girls” legacy and how they updated the story for 2024 audiences.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Newly unsealed court documents reveal details of Epstein's recruitment of girlsA new batch of previously secret court documents related to the late jet-setting financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed Thursday, many of them detailing how girls were recruited to go to his Florida home.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

RENEC Unveils Three New Products to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency in Trading and InvestingRENEC introduces RENEC Lend, Instantwire, and Propeasy to revolutionize trading and investing with decentralized and immersive experiences. The platform offers cost-effective borrowing opportunities and versatile assets for straightforward financial transactions.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Living with Long COVID: Three Women Share Their StoriesUp to 28 million Americans, the majority of them women, have had symptoms that have lingered for months or years—or developed new and bizarre ones. Some of what ails them may never go away. Three women share their experiences of living with long COVID.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »