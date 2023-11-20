DJI Osmo Action 4: An Excellent Action Camera for FPV Drones

Blending ease of use with excellent image quality and impressive image stabilization, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is an excellent action camera for use with FPV drones. Video capture is available up to 4K at up to 60FPS, with 4K slow motion available up to 120FPS and higher at lower resolutions. Waterproof and durable, it can be used in a wide variety of situations.





DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 features a 1-inch sensor and rotating display
DJI has unveiled the Osmo Pocket 3 with major updates over the previous model, adding a much larger 1-inch sensor that should greatly improve quality.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Has Bigger Sensor and More Video Features
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 gimbal camera has a larger sensor, improved design, and better video features than its predecessor.

Is that a rotating screen on DJI's new Osmo Pocket?
A retail listing spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt has given us an early look at an upcoming model in DJI's lineup of Osmo Pocket handheld cameras. If accurate, the listing suggests it's slightly bigger and heavier, with a higher capacity battery.

DJI's new Osmo Pocket 3 is an exciting upgrade

