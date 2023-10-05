DJ Moore, Justin Fields help Bears snap 14-game losing streak

LANDOVER, Md.

The Bears snapped a 14-game skid dating to last season. It’s their first victory since Oct. 24, 2022, and it came with a receiver in exile, their defensive coordinator gone and in the aftermath of blowing a 21-point lead last week.

Moore had 137 yards receiving in the first half alone, becoming the first Bears player to surpass 125 before halftime since at least 2000, and finished with eight catches. It was such an impressive showing that it got the attention of LeBron James, who posted on social media: “J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!!”They forced two turnovers and sacked Sam Howell five times in bouncing back from a bad loss to Denver. headtopics.com

Washington (2-3) lost a third consecutive game, this time struggling with missed tackles and blown coverage on defense, while again failing to force a turnover.Couple that with Howell’s interception, and there was a reason the Commanders were booed off the field at halftime by fans who again packed FedEx Field for another sellout.

