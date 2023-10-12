DJ Mia Moretti’s “Tambor” Is An Ancestral Club Banger

The renowned DJ shares the first single off her forthcoming EP on NYLON.Mia Moretti has been DJing for 20 years. But while she’s been opening for people like Steve Aoki and Aviici or helming clubs on the strips of Las Vegas and Sunset Boulevard, all this time, she’s been doing something else: finding her voice. Now, the prolific DJ slash fashionista slash actress is finally making her own music.

Moretti recorded the album in Colombia earlier this year before diving back into her jam-packed DJ schedule, which included performing atAnd it turns out, Moretti’s own sound is as propulsive, energizing, and honest-to-god fun as her DJ sets. “Tambor,” which translates to “drum” in Spanish, is a relentless club banger with rich, Afro-Colombian roots.

“I definitely considered making music at previous parts of my career, but it never really feel like this is it and now I feel like I’m at that stage in my life,” Moretti tells NYLON. headtopics.com

“It was really beautiful to tell stories through the songs that I selected as a DJ,” Moretti says. “But now, I'm really writing these stories and sharing other people’s stories with the world.”

Read more:

NylonMag »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Playboy fires ex-porn star Mia Khalifa for 'reprehensible' comments supporting Hamas' attack on IsraelMia Khalifa referred to Hamas terrorists as 'freedom fighters' and said Palestinians are 'fighting for freedom every day.'

Mia Khalifa's Playboy Termination Letter in Full'Your recent statements celebrating Hamas' attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel [...] are disgusting and reprehensible,' Playboy told Khalifa.

Anonymous Content Execs Spoke At MIA Market“We’re trying to introduce entirely new filmmakers into the repertoire of our company,” Anonymous Content’s David Levine said today. Addressing the MIA Market, the Revenant …

Mia Thornton Is the Most Unlikeable Housewife on 'RHOP'Mia Thornton joined the Bravo family in season 6 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', and she's the most hated housewife in her cast.

Pennsylvania Korean War soldier finally laid to rest after being MIAGone but not forgotten: Korean War soldier declared MIA laid to rest in military funeral

Anne Durle, Mia Scherr help Trinity soccer run away from Milton HersheyHigh School Sports