‘Diversidad’ panel at Triton College closed out the school’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Her family’s hardworking values helped her finish her education at Triton College, even if it was a struggle, according to the release. “Keep going,” she advised the audience. “Do not let your age or anything else try to stop you from getting what you want.” Officials stated in the release that Maria Solorio, a lead in the custodial/grounds department, offered inspiring, positive statements and advice on how to live a happy life.

United States Headlines Read more: CHICAGOTRIBUNE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSNBC: Half of Hispanic college students considered leaving school in 2022, polling showsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Jason Kelce Wears 'Little Mermaid' King Triton Halloween CostumePhiladelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got all dressed up in costume for the Halloween episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Travis Kelce

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: College Road Trip: Where to Watch & Stream OnlineLooking for a streamer where College Road Trip is available? Here is where you can watch the movie online.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

SEATTLEPI: Idaho judge upholds indictment against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 college studentsAn Idaho judge has declined to dismiss a grand jury indictment against a man accused of...

Source: seattlepi | Read more ⮕

WFAA: Just once have the initial College Football Playoff rankings matched the actual playoff fieldMaddox Carmean is a 13-year-old boy who has gone through two bone marrow transplants. He is throwing out the honorary first pitch Tuesday at the World Series.

Source: wfaa | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Transfer portal in college basketball remains 'the equivalent of free agency'New rules might stem player movement some, but many coaches still look to rebuild through the transfer portal.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕