District's Teams Change Name to Gray Wolves

After decades of being called the Braves, the district's teams will now be known as the Gray Wolves."We're ready to embrace our new future, you know wolves they work in packs, a lot of teamwork coming in, we're happy to have that as our mascot," said Meckenzie Taft, senior. "Our community understands the history that we've had but we're really excited to embrace this new name," said Molly Urlacher, senior

. Gray Wolves was the top choice among the more than 5,000 community members who voted — beating Bears, Cardinals and no nickname

