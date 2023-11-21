District Judge Sonya McKnight Suspended Amid Misconduct Investigation

District Judge Sonya McKnight has been suspended since Nov. 14 amid an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations from the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board. She had previously been suspended in 2021 for interfering with a traffic stop involving her son. The Pa. Attorney's General Office has charged her with criminal charges.





fox43 » / 🏆 659. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Early Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller DistrictEarly Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller District

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 388. / 23,4375 Read more »

Alpine School District buys $12.9M land for future high school amid potential district splitThe land sits just south of Brookhaven Elementary, which feeds students into both of the area’s current high schools, Westlake and Cedar Valley. But the district has yet to secure the funds needed to build a high school on the new plot.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

San Diego Unified School District raises Kumeyaay Band flag for first time in district historyNatay Holmes is a native of San Diego, California, where at an early age she discovered a love for journalism and being in front of the camera. At age 5, Natay would use her dad’s video camera during family gatherings, and report the latest “news” at the Holmes residence.

Source: 10News - 🏆 662. / 22,4 Read more »

Candidates in 2nd Congressional District race live outside the districtSeveral candidates, including well-known ones, in the 2nd Congressional District race live outside the district, making them ineligible to be on the ballot.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 602. / 22,5 Read more »

Former state senator and US District Judge Bruce S. Jenkins diesFormer state senator and U.S. District Judge Bruce S. Jenkins, the last Democrat to be president of the Senate, has died at age 96.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 647. / 22,5 Read more »

Defense attorney asks judge to remove San Diego District Attorney from antifa conspiracy caseThe defense attorney says their client can't get a fair trial because San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan ignored evidence of violence from white supremacist gangs at a Pacific Beach rally in 2021.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 210. / 28,125 Read more »