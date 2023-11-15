Distant Star Exhibits Unusual Flare Activity

An illustration shows a dead star channeling a near-light speed jet blasted out by a black hole–could this be the cause of 'the Tasmanian Devil?' It would appear that a distant star has sprung back to life after its explosive death, blasting out repeated energetic flares over a period of several months that are like nothing astronomers have seen before.

Though each flash lasts just a few minutes even 100 days after the first eruption, they all remain as bright and as powerful as that original explosion — a rare type of stellar cataclysm called a 'luminous fast blue optical transient' or LFBOT. This particular LFBOT is around a billion light-years from. Far brighter than the usual explosions that mark the deaths of massive stars, LFBOTs also fading more rapidly postmortem, over the course of days rather than weeks. These extreme phenomena were first discovered in 2018, and in the half-decade since then, their origins have been shrouded in mystery. However, the Tasmanian devil's previously unseen flare activity might offer some answers

United States Headlines

