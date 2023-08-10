Disruptive Weather Ahead for Thanksgiving Travel

Lightning from thunderstorms that will produce little in the way of rainfall will threaten to ignite rapidly spreading wildfires, especially in the mountains of California from Wednesday through Friday. Two helicopters collided while fighting the Broadway Fire near Cabazon, California, killing three people on Aug. 6.

A rash of thunderstorms expected to form and roam the southwestern United States in the coming days that will bring lightning that could spark new wildfires, The storms that develop, especially in the mountains of Central and Southern California from late Wednesday through Friday, many will feature lightning but very little rainfall and are known as dry thunderstorms. This is a dangerous recipe as the region barrels into the annual wildfire season.Tropical Storm Eugene Accompanying the lingering energy from Eugene will be some moisture, which can increase the humidity across much of California and help to trigger storms, mainly across higher terrai

