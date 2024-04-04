Disproportionate Number of Adolescents from Aroostook County Sent to Youth Prison

Aroostook County in Maine has been sending a disproportionate number of adolescents to the state's only youth prison . Despite being a sparsely populated region with little serious crime, the county has had 20 commitments to the prison between 2017 and 2023, nearly double the number from a county with three times as many residents.

Aroostook County Maine Youth Prison Juvenile Justice System Disproportionate Number Adolescents

