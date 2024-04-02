Disneyland's Autopia Ride to Go Electric After Nearly 70 Years

One of the original attractions at Disneyland, Autopia, is going electric after nearly 70 years. The theme park is developing plans to fully electrify the Tomorrowland attraction as part of their goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

