Disneyland's Autopia attraction to go fully electric

Autopia, a gas-powered attraction located within Disneyland’s Tomorrowland in California, is reportedly going green by going fully electric. According to the Los Angeles Times, citing a Disney spokesperson, Disney has decided to find "alternative fuel sources.

" "As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years," Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, told the publication. A timeline for the project was not immediately available. DISNEY WINS APPROVAL FROM HOME CITY TO EXPAND PARK, EYES ‘IMMERSIVE’ ATTRACTIONS The classic Disney attraction, which first opened at the theme park in 1955, gives younger guests the chance to drive cars for the first time. The ride’s current theming premiered in the early 2000s — although in 2016, the park switched from a Chevron to a Honda them

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disneyland Announces Major Change To Beloved AttractionDisneyland is on the road to an EV Autopia.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Disneyland to convert Autopia cars from gas to electricDisneyland plans to electrify the Autopia fleet in the ‘next few years’ — a timetable that likely pushes the conversion to 2026 or beyond.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Disneyland plans to electrify Autopia, convert popular attraction's gas-powered carsPlans are in the works to replace the gas-powered cars at Disneyland's popular Autopia attraction as part of the Anaheim resort's ongoing decarbonization efforts and its goal of net zero emissions.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Disneyland's Autopia Decides to It Call Quits on Gas CarsTomorrowland's popular car ride will make the transition to electric in the future.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Disneyland's Autopia Ride to Go Electric After Nearly 70 YearsDisneyland confirms plans to fully electrify the Autopia ride in Tomorrowland, as part of their efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Disneyland plans to electrify Autopia, convert popular attraction's gas-powered carsPlans are in the works to replace the gas-powered cars at Disneyland's popular Autopia attraction as part of the Anaheim resort's ongoing decarbonization efforts and its goal of net zero emissions.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »