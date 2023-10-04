Disneyland Resort is launching limited ticket offer for kids aged 3 to 9 at U.S. parks for $50 a day

Disneyland Resort is launching a limited, special ticket offer for children aged 3 to 9, offering access to a Disneyland Resort park for just $50 a child per day.

The tickets will be valid for use between Jan. 8, 2024 and March 10, 2024. More information will be available on Disneyland.com on Oct. 24, PR director Kelsey Lynch announced in a blog post. The news comes after Disney DIS, -0.79% in September announced plans to double its investment in its parks division to $60 billion over the next 10 years. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, who made the investment announcement to Wall Street analysts and investors at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, has described the parks as “a tremendous business” for Disney.

Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment — propelled by the additions of Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, and Cars Land at Disney California Adventure — generated $32.3 billion in operating income over the last 12 months, according to a presentation included in a regulatory filing. headtopics.com

That news came after a summer slowdown at Walt Disney World in Orlando. One of the slowest July 4 holiday weekends in nearly a decade has prompted a debate over whether the iconic park is a victim of terrible weather, political squabbles or prohibitive ticket prices.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

