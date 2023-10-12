Disneyland is raising prices again. Will it ‘thin the crowd’?

Travelers looking to visit the most magical place on Earth will once again be forced to pay more for the privilege.
Disney on Wednesday confirmed price increases for some categories of admission and parking at its two most popular theme parks, Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. Travel better with news, tips and guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. In your inbox, Thursdays.
At Disneyland, the price hikes impact the park's version of the annual pass, Magic Key, as well as its date-based tickets, with increases of more than 8 percent for the two most expensive ticket tiers. At Walt Disney World, the price increases are only for annual passes.
The price hikes for tickets are effective immediately. They range between $5 and $15 per day of admission, depending on the type of ticket. The price for one-day, one-park tickets within each resort will stay the same for its lowest-priced tickets, which are $109 at Disney World and $104 at Disneyland.
And while Walt Disney World customers will no longer have to deal with park-hopping and reservation restrictions, a possible strategy to boost park attendance, these restrictions remain in place in Disneyland.
And while some Disneyland fans may be frustrated by the substantial increases on ticket prices, Niles suggested that may be Disney’s very goal. “Some Disneyland fans and visitors will decide this latest increase is the last straw for them, and frankly, I think that Disney is planning on that,” he said. “The parks are filled in California, and Disney needs some way to thin the crowd without leaving fans frustrated with an inability to book scarce reservation slots.”about rising ticket prices for years.
