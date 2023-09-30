Disney y DeSantis intensifican su disputa legal; compañía exige documentos a gobernador de Florida

Disney y el gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis intensificaron esta semana sus disputas legales. Los expedientes judiciales representan una escalada en la disputa entre el gigante del entretenimiento y DeSantis, un aspirante a la candidatura presidencial republicana para 2024.

La confrontación comenzó el año pasado, cuando Disney expresó públicamente su oposición a una ley estatal que prohíbe las lecciones sobre orientación sexual e identidad de género en las aulas de educación primaria. DeSantis respondió asumiendo el control del distrito que brinda servicios municipales al parque temático de 10.117 hectáreas (25.000 acres) en Florida.Disney ha demandado a DeSantis en un tribunal federal, asegurando que el gobernador violó los derechos de libre expresión de la compañía al castigarla por expresar su oposición a la ley.

