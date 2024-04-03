Disney Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investors

Disney announced that its 12 board nominees have won reelection in a proxy battle against activist investors Trian Group and Blackwells Capital. Trian had proposed Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo as replacements for Disney's Michael Froman and Maria Lagomasino, while Blackwells suggested Jessica Schell, Craig Hatkoff, and Leah Solivan as additions to the board.

Despite the disappointment, Trian expressed appreciation for the support and dialogue with Disney stakeholders.

