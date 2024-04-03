Disney Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investors

Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger. Disney’s board triumphed by what the company called “a substantial margin” over the nominees put forward by Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital at its annual shareholder meeting.

“With the distracting proxy contest now behind us, we’re eager to focus 100% of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers,” Iger said. Following its defeat, Trian issued a statement saying it was disappointed with the outcome but appreciated “the support and dialogue we have had with Disney stakeholders.” “We are proud of the impact we have had in refocusing this company on value creation and good governance,” the statement rea

