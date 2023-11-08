Disney to Release Several Films on 4K UHD, Including Titanic

Disney announces that several films, including Aliens, The Abyss, True Lies, and both Avatar films, will be released on 4K UHD in the coming months. The special collection of Titanic will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital retailers on December 5, 2023. Aliens, The Abyss, True Lies, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water will also be available in 4K Ultra HD on digital platforms on December 12, 2023.

