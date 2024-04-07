Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing for Streaming Services

Once Netflix did it, and it worked, all the other streaming services were no doubt going to follow. Disney is next, which will soon crack down on password sharing for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, or any of those bundles.that this process is going to be begin in June 2024 in “a few markets,” though he didn’t list them, and it’s unclear whether that may include the US.

But after that, the larger rollout will begin in September 2024, and after that, no more sharing, lest you risk disconnection. Like Netflix, the new Disney rules will let you add individuals outside your household for an additional fee instead of them “freeloading.” The move comes as streaming services must claw and scrape to find new subscribers in a crowded market, in addition to footing bills for pricey content. Disney is no exception. Before, when Netflix proposed this, there was some amount of skepticism and the idea was that the opposite may happen. It would just result in a lot of cancellations with few bothering to pull the trigger and actually sign up.Well, that’s not what happened, and Netflix’s crackdown ended up being a roaring success for them. Netflix added 6 million new subscribers after the new password sharing/account adding rules went into effect.“know that it’s working” in an earnings call. “They are choosing plans and engaging at rates, have retention characteristics that generally look like higher-tenure members,” Peters said. “That’s goo

