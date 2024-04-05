Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing for Streaming Services

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company will be cracking down on password sharing for its streaming services , including Disney +, Hulu , and ESPN+ . The initiative will start in a few countries and markets in June and will expand with a full rollout in September. Customers will be prompted to start their own subscriptions instead of borrowing passwords. In 2024, account holders will have the option to add individuals outside their household for an additional fee.

Iger also mentioned the need for technological tools to improve customer retention and reduce marketing costs

