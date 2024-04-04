Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing for Disney+ Streaming Service

Disney is curbing password sharing for its Disney + streaming service as part of a larger effort to boost signups and revenue. CEO Bob Iger , in a CNBC interview on Thursday, said its popular Disney + streaming service will start cracking down on password sharing in June in some countries and more broadly in September.

Although Disney+ and Disney’s other streaming services’ terms of service explicitly prevent customers from impersonating someone else by using their username or password, it hasn’t been broadly enforcing its policy. Hulu, one of Disney’s other streaming services, began limiting how often customers can share account login information outside their households. Shortly after the crackdown went into effect last May, Netflix added 100,000 new accounts on the following two days, according to data fromA similar boost at Disney could help move the company’s streaming platform toward profitabilit

