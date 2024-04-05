Disney+ to Crack Down on Password Sharing

If you have a Disney Plus account, and you happen to share your login with friends and family outside your home, get ready to spend more. Disney + will begin to crack down on password sharing, following Netflix 's anti-password-sharing playbook.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that this crackdown will start in June and be rolled out globally by September. Disney will monitor account activity to ensure that users are watching from a single household.

