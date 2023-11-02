Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion

Hulu began in 2007 and quickly evolved into as a service backed by entertainment conglomerates who hoped to stave off the internet with an online platform for their own TV shows. Disney joined in 2009, planning to offer shows from ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel. A decade later, Disney gained majority control of the business when it acquired 21st Century Fox.

Disney has treated Hulu as one of its own services for years — for instance, when it launched its own streaming service, Disney+, in 2019 and immediately offered a More recently, amid increasing pressure on streaming services brought on by untrammeled expansion, low prices and widespread password sharing, Disney has promised its own crackdown on non-paying users and for ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu by 20% to 27%. CEO Bob Iger said in August that the increases were designed to steer consumers toward cheaper ad-supported versions of those channels, whose subscription prices did not change.

The advertising market for streaming is “picking up,” Iger said at the time, noting that it’s healthier than traditional TV ads. “We’re obviously trying with our pricing strategy to migrate more subs to the advertising supported tier.”WPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX43 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THR: Hulu Deal for Disney, Comcast: Stock Analyst Outline ScenariosStarting on Nov. 1, an option to begin the deal process for the 33 percent stake in the streaming platform — expected to be worth north of $9 billion — can be triggered.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

BLEEDINGCOOL: The Orville: Disney, Comcast Could Kick Off Hulu Moves This WeekBack in September, we reported on how Comcast & The Walt Disney Company were looking to wrap up The Mouse's expected buyout of Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more ⮕

THR: Hulu: Disney in Comcast Deal to Buy Full ControlThe conglomerate has so far held a 33 percent stake in the streamer.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWYORK: Disney to buy remaining Hulu stake from Comcast in widely expected moveDisney said Wednesday that it had agreed to buy Comcast‘s one-third stake in streaming service Hulu, a long-expected outcome. Disney said it expects to…

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stakeDisney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stake

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: Disney to buy Comcast's stake in HuluDisney to pay $8.61 billion and possibly more, pending appraisal

Source: axios | Read more ⮕