Disney stock higher as billionaire Nelson Peltz ads firepower to board seat battle

moved higher in pre-market trading following a reports that suggested billionaire activist Nelson Peltz has acquired extra firepower in his attempt to win seats on the board of the media and entertainment giant.
Peltz, who has been pushing for a seat on the board since late last year, now has around four time the voting shares he had when he first pushed for a Disney board seat earlier this year, the Journal reported.
Perlmutter sold Marvel to Disney in 2009 for around $4.2 billion, reportedly amazing a stake in the group that's now valued at around $2.4 billion. Disney shares were marked 0.72% higher in pre-market trading to indicate a Monday opening bell price of $79.90 each.
Peltz described Disney as having an"incredible legacy as one of the leading and most successful consumer entertainment companies in the world" in early January, but argued that, in recent years, the company had"lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance from a consistent dividend-paying, high free cash flow generative business into a highly leveraged enterprise with reduced earnings power and weak free cash flow conversion.
