Disney Shareholders Vote to Keep Current Board Intact

Disney shareholders voted to keep the current board intact, rejecting a campaign for change led by activist investor Nelson Peltz . CEO Bob Iger now faces the challenge of delivering on various priorities, such as improving box-office hits , making streaming profitable, clarifying ESPN 's digital strategy , and selecting a successor.

Shareholders expressed confidence in Iger's plan to boost shares and appoint a strong successor, but he must demonstrate progress in these areas to avoid future activist campaigns

Disney Shareholders Board Vote Activist Investor Nelson Peltz CEO Bob Iger Priorities Box-Office Hits Streaming Profitability ESPN Digital Strategy Successor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the companyDisney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the companyDisney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the companyDisney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the companyDisney shareholders have rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger. They voted Wednesday to rebuff activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, who had sought seats on the company’s board. The entertainment giant had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Bob Iger, Disney Fend Off Activist Shareholders In Decisive VoteThe vote of confidence means that Iger, his board and senior leadership can pursue their strategy to grow revenue.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Disney Shareholders to Vote on Board's Future Amid Proxy FightShareholders will vote Wednesday to determine the future of Disney's board, the culmination of activist investor Nelson Peltz's bitter proxy fight. Traders have lower expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June, bringing markets down. Investors will be watching the ADP private payrolls report released Wednesday ahead of March jobs data on Friday.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »