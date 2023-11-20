Disney's Wish Receives Divisive Rotten Tomatoes Scores Due to Differing Expectations

Disney's newest animated movie, Wish, received extremely divisive Rotten Tomatoes critic and audience scores due to vastly differing expectations. In celebration of the animation studio's 100th anniversary, Disney created Wish, a musical fantasy filled with magic. This movie follows a young woman named Asha who works to save her kingdom from a corrupt monarch with the help of her goat sidekick and a magical star.

After Disney's multiple recent box office and ratings failures, fans and critics alike had high hopes for Wish. Unfortunately, the Rotten Tomatoes scores paint a startling and confusing picture. Wish received a 'rotten' critic score of 48 percent; whereas, audiences responded overwhelmingly positively to the movie, giving it an 82 percent. By looking at the reviews more thoroughly, it's clear the two demographics had vastly different expectations going into the fil





screenrant » / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 2023 Movies That Didn't Deserve Their "Rotten" Scores On Rotten TomatoesRotten Tomatoes score of many "rotten" movies of the year 2023 do not deserve their poor ratings and audiences may consider giving them a rewatch.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Disney Princess Movie Finally Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes 73 Years After ReleaseThe final eligible Disney princess movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes due to a recently added review, more than 70 years after its release.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Disney Junior Magical Holidays: Disney's 2023 Holiday Episodes and Specials ScheduleNew Disney holiday episodes and specials will air on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

2023 Children's & Family Emmy Awards: Full List of NominationsDisney led with 92 noms overall, which includes programming on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Meg Ryan's New Movie Continues A Horrible 25-Year Rotten Tomatoes StreakMeg Ryan's new movie What Happens Later hasn't been met with great reviews by critics, which means her horrible Rotten Tomatoes streak continues.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

John Cena's New Movie Has a 0% on Rotten TomatoesFreelance starring John Cena and Alison Brie hit theaters today, but it's not faring well with critics.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »