Disney's Upcoming Modern Remake Of 1 Animated Classic Already Has Us Worried

One Disney remake is especially worrying. In some instances, there's a need for Disney to move away from the source material, especially if it contains outdated characterizations and tropes. However, diverging too far from the original animated movies can also be a recipe for disaster.

The latter is likely to hinder Disney's live-action Bambi remake, which is already poised to alter one of the original's most important moments. If the upcoming movie ventures too far from the script, it risks losing the point.

Disney's Bambi Change Is A Worrying Sign For The Modern Remake Bambi is a Disney classic that's yet to receive a live-action remake, but one is currently in development at the studio. While there's no word on when the new Bambi might debut, there is cause for concern over whether it will get the original story right. Writer Lindsey Anderson Beer is no longer attached to the film, but Beer revealed that the live-action Bambi will make significant changes to Bambi's mother's death. Speaking to Collider, she suggested that kids and parents are "more sensitive" about such themes nowadays. As such, it sounds like the Bambi remake may tone down the tragedy.

