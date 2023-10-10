Disney+'s Princess & The Frog Show Tiana Gets Development Update 3 Years After Being Announced

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After announcing the project three years ago, Disney+ show Tiana finally received an update. Based on the 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog, Tiana was first announced at the end of 2020. Since then, the developments have stayed fairly quiet, with the last major update coming in 2021.

As per Variety, Tiana now has a promising update. The animated show has chosen a lead writer and director, Joyce Sherri (Midnight Mass), while the release is targeted for 2024. Original Tiana voice actor Anika Noni Rose is still signed on to reprise her The Princess and the Frog role in the show.

Will Tiana Finally Progress After The Delay? This announcement marks the first major news for The Princess and the Frog show adaptation in two years. In 2021, a first-look image showed Tiana on what appeared to be a 1920s steamboat. Other than that image, details have been limited about Tiana's plot other than that it will cover the life of the famous princess.

With a director and lead writer on board, Tiana’s completion now looks more likely. Even so, the Disney+ show has already seen its release date pushed twice, as it was originally slated for 2022 before being delayed to 2023. Now set for release in 2024, Tiana arrives two years after its original release window and 15 years after the Disney princess movie on which it is based.

