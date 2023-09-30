Disney's Live-Action Bambi Remake: Confirmation, Release Date Prediction & Everything We Know

Bambi is getting the live-action treatment from Disney. Current and former members of the live-action Bambi creative team have teased that the upcoming remake from Disney will spiritually capture the magic of the original, but flesh out the shallow plot of the 1942 movie into something digestible for...

Current and former members of the live-action Bambi creative team have teased that the upcoming remake from Disney will spiritually capture the magic of the original, but flesh out the shallow plot of the 1942 movie into something digestible for modern audiences. What’s more, the infamously heart-wrenching scene where young Bambi learns first-hand why the creatures of the forest fear Man will almost definitely be different. While it’s been several years since the live-action Bambi was confirmed work has been ongoing, and there’s already much to discuss around the upcoming Disney remake.

Most Recent Live-Action Bambi News The most recent news on Disney’s live-action Bambi remake came in September 2023. Writer Lindsey Anderson Beer was previously attached to the project, and offered some insight into Disney’s approach to the live-action reimagining of their 1942 animated classic.

Read more:

screenrant »

Fans outraged after Disney announces 'modern' Bambi remake for 'sensitive' audiencesThe Bambi remake is expected to be live-action.

Disney's 'modernized' 'Bambi' remake sparks furious backlash'Dragging out classics from the graves & putting on shiny new clothes to squeeze more money out of them is disrespectful to their legacy,' wrote one user.

Disney’s move to ‘modernize’ ‘Bambi’ remake sparks outrage“How exactly do you ‘modernize’ something that took place in the middle of the forest.There was nothing about Bambi’s original story that screamed ‘this was made in th…

Wish: Disney Creatives Explain Why Their Films Appeal to All AgesJennifer Lee talks the magic of Walt Disney Studios Animation for Disney 100.

Casting A Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Movie: 15 Actors Who Would Be Perfect15 actors who would be great for a Cyberpunk film.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hitting new note with induction live stream on Disney+The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction celebration will be live-streamed on the Disney+ platform, the museum announced on X Thursday. This will mark the first time it’ll be broadcast live.