Disney's Live-Action Bambi Movie Will Soften The Tragedy Of Original Film

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney's live-action Bambi remake could take certain steps to soften the tragedy of the original film, a writer formerly attached to the project reveals. Widely regarded as one of Disney's quintessential animated classics, Bambi was released in 1942, following the titular young deer as he grows up in the forest without his mother. While beloved, the original movie does feature the death of Bambi's mother, which is somewhat jarring and surprisingly sad.

Now, Lindsey Beer, who was formerly attached to write Disney's live-action remake of Bambi, tells Collider about the approach she would have taken with the film. While it's not clear what the status of the project is currently, the writer teases that her remake would have handled the death of Bambi's mother a little differently to make it more palatable to modern audiences. Check out Beer's full comment below:

“Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that’s one of the reasons that they haven’t shown it to their children.

“I do think there is a way to update Bambi and our take on it was… did give a little bit more of a scope to it. And I just think that to be able to bring it to life for kids these days in a way that maybe they relate to a little bit more would be of service to the original.”

What To Expect From Disney's Live-Action Bambi For a number of years now, Disney has been going through its library and remaking its animated classics in live-action. A live-action Bambi was first announced back in early 2020, but information on the project has been hard to come by since the initial announcement. That being said, the company's treatment of its live-action remakes thus far could provide some indication of what's to come.

In addition to Beer's latest teases that the story could handle Bambi's mother's death in a less traumatizing way, it can be assumed that the live-action film will feature lots of CGI. Previous live-action remakes like The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp, and The Jungle Book all heavily relied on CGI to brings its world and its characters to life and, given that the main characters of Bambi are all talking animals, the upcoming remake will probably adopt this same approach.

As for the film's possible cast, it's still far too early to say, but previous remakes have featured some impressive talent, including in voice-only roles. Many of Disney's live-action remakes have caught flack from critics for not doing enough to justify their existence over the animated originals, a criticism that the live-action The Little Mermaid mostly seems to have avoided. It remains to be seen whether Bambi will be able to dazzle audiences like the original has for so many years, but it sounds like the mother's death won't be quite as traumatic this time around.