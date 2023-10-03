Disney's Haunted Mansion Stars Bring the Laughs in Gag Reel Featurette (Exclusive)

The grim-grinning ghosts of Disney's Haunted Mansion have found their way to your living room! The home release of Justin Simien's new Haunted Mansion movie has finally arrived, following the film's debut in theaters earlier this year. Wednesday morning marked the premiere of Haunted Mansion on Disney+, as well as video on-demand platforms like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple.

To celebrate Haunted Mansion's home release, ComicBook.com is bringing you an exclusive look at one of the featurettes available on the physical copies of the film. In the video above, you can check out the Haunted Mansion gag reel, which features the film's stars behind the scenes, showing off some of the takes that weren't able to be used.

Haunted Mansion Special FeaturesHere's the full list of special features available on the physical home release copies of Haunted Mansion:Deleted Scenes – Take a look at some moments that passed on before the final version of Haunted Mansion was finished.

The film is directed by Justin Simien, from a screenplay written Katie Dippold. You can check it out now on-demand and on Disney+.

