Disney's Experiences Division Thrives Amid Changing Viewing Habits

Disney 's experiences division , which includes its theme parks , is the best-performing part of Disney 's business as the company tries to adapt to changes in movie and TV viewing habits . Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is overseeing additions and changes to the parks as Disney pledges $60 billion in investments in the segment over the next decade. From innovations in robotics and animatronics to more immersive storytelling, Disney is looking for new ways to keep people coming to its parks.

Visitors wearing emblematic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears walk in front of the Sleeping Beauty-inspired castle at Disneyland Paris, Oct. 16, 2023. The California theme park's Main Street was quiet: no cheery tunes from famed barbershop quartet the Dapper Dans, no clanging railroad bell, and no wafting scent of waffle cones from the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. It had been more than a year since the Covid pandemic had forced Disney's domestic parks to shutter, but D'Amaro, chair of Disney's experiences division, was confident guests would flood back in when the gates reopened.'s best-performing segment, rebounding and offering stability in recent quarters as Disney shuffles to adapt its entertainment business to match consumer habits that changed after the pandemic. On that quiet day in 2021, D'Amaro had been in charge of the parks, experiences and consumer products division, now just called experiences, for only a little more than a yea

Disney Experiences Division Theme Parks Viewing Habits Investments Robotics Animatronics Storytelling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney's Experiences Division Focuses on Theme Parks as Best-Performing SegmentDisney's experiences division, which includes its theme parks, is the best-performing part of Disney's business as the company tries to adapt to changes in movie and TV viewing habits. Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is overseeing additions and changes to the parks as Disney pledges $60 billion in investments in the segment over the next decade. From innovations in robotics and animatronics to more immersive storytelling, Disney is looking for new ways to keep people coming to its parks.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Disney's Experiences Division Focuses on Theme Parks Amid Changing Viewing HabitsDisney's experiences division, which includes its theme parks, is the best-performing part of Disney's business as the company tries to adapt to changes in movie and TV viewing habits. Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is overseeing additions and changes to the parks as Disney pledges $60 billion in investments in the segment over the next decade. From innovations in robotics and animatronics to more immersive storytelling, Disney is looking for new ways to keep people coming to its parks.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Disney's Experiences Division Focuses on Innovations to Attract Visitors to Theme ParksDisney's experiences division, which includes its theme parks, is the best-performing part of Disney's business as the company tries to adapt to changes in movie and TV viewing habits. Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is overseeing additions and changes to the parks as Disney pledges $60 billion in investments in the segment over the next decade. From innovations in robotics and animatronics to more immersive storytelling, Disney is looking for new ways to keep people coming to its parks.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Breaking down Wallace College baseball going from Division I to Division IIAlready winners this season, William Byron and Kyle Larson are the favorites to find Victory Lane at the one-mile track

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Disney's Divisive 2023 Animated Movie Gets Disney+ Streaming Release DateWish is coming to Disney Plus.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Disney Plus logo: Disney unveils its new streaming brandingTo coincide with the launch of Hulu on Disney Plus and a slew of big technical changes, Disney is rolling out a new logo in a new color for its streaming app.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »