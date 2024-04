Disney's Experiences Division Focuses on Theme Parks Amid Changing Viewing Habits

Disney 's experiences division , which includes its theme parks , is the best-performing part of Disney 's business as the company tries to adapt to changes in movie and TV viewing habits. Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is overseeing additions and changes to the parks as Disney pledges $60 billion in investments in the segment over the next decade. From innovations in robotics and animatronics to more immersive storytelling, Disney is looking for new ways to keep people coming to its parks.

The California theme park's Main Street was quiet: no cheery tunes from famed barbershop quartet the Dapper Dans, no clanging railroad bell, and no wafting scent of waffle cones from the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. It had been more than a year since the Covid pandemic had forced Disney's domestic parks to shutter, but D'Amaro, chair of Disney's experiences division, was confident guests would flood back in when the gates reopened. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly's best-performing segment, rebounding and offering stability in recent quarters as Disney shuffles to adapt its entertainment business to match consumer habits that changed after the pandemic. On that quiet day in 2021, D'Amaro had been in charge of the parks, experiences and consumer products division, now just called experiences, for only a little more than a year. He took the helm when Bob Chapek was tapped as CEO in early 202

