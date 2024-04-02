Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red to Premiere on Disney+

Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to premiere on Disney+ this summer. The movie follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, as they travel back in time to undo a coup against Auradon.

The film features a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including Brandy as Cinderella and Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screencrushnews / 🏆 544. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Descendants The Rise of Red’ Trailer — Wonderland Comes to AuradonRyan is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist based in the Philippines, covering a variety of beats from film and television to music and anything pop culture-related. He has also written about beauty, fashion, wellness, and human-interest stories under the lifestyle category.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Disney+ Shares Descendants: The Rise of Red Teaser TrailerDescendants: The Rise of Red gets an exciting teaser trailer.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

India's inflation, growth at risk from Red Sea crisis-driven oil price rise, government saysIndia's inflation and economic growth face risk due to rising oil prices from disruptions, emphasizing the need to diversify trade routes, said the government.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Global warming on the rise, prompting UN weather agency to issue 'red alert'The U.N. weather agency has issued a 'red alert' due to alarming increases in greenhouse gases, temperatures, and melting of glaciers and sea ice.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Opinion: Geothermal energy deserves the red carpet, not red tape“Red tape shouldn’t be allowed to hold back the development of innovative new energy technologies that increase choice and competition on the power grid. But without action from Congress, that may happen in the case of enhanced geothermal technologies.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Oscars celebrities don red pins on the red carpet in call for Gaza cease-fireActor Mark Ruffalo, comedian Ramy Youssef and musicians Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish were among them.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »