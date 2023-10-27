Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Remake

as Snow White. I don’t know who is playing the Seven Drawfs but ... there they are. Not pictured here is the Evil Queen, who will be played by

This teaser for the film might suggest it is almost done — but it is not. In fact, Disney has now delayed the film, per , by a full year. The movie was originally scheduled to open in theaters ON march 22, 2024. Now, it won’t arrive in theaters until March of 2025 at the earliest., an acclaimed film that played at the Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by the company’s Searchlight Pictures, from its release calendar. The film stars Jonathan Majors as a troubled bodybuilder.

Read more:

screencrushnews »

Disney Reveals First Look at Snow White and the Seven DwarfsDisney reveals our first look at Snow White and the seven dwarfs from the upcoming live-action adaptation Read more ⮕

Live-Action Snow White Photo Gives First Look at Rachel Zegler in Disney RemakeA new live-action Snow White photo from the upcoming Disney remake gives us our first official look at Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Read more ⮕

'Snow White' First Look Photo Featuring Rachel Zegler Unveiled By DisneyDisney has unveiled a first look photo for its live-action Snow White movie, which this afternoon pushed back its release date from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025, amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA st… Read more ⮕

Dark Horse Comics Reveals Cain Hardcover First Look PreviewGet an exclusive preview of the new Cain hardcover from Dark Horse Comics Read more ⮕

Disney didn't initially like Bette Midler's campy Hocus Pocus performance: 'I think that scared people'Disney didn't initially like Bette Midler's 'Hocus Pocus' performance, director Kenny Ortega reveals. Read more ⮕

Charter Spectrum Reveals TV Customer Losses Tied to Disney DisputeDisney's channels, including ESPN, ABC and FX, went dark for Charter customers in September. Read more ⮕